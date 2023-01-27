Multan Will Host Medical College Entry Tests to Facilitate South Punjab Applicants

Medical students pursuing Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) degrees will be able to take the exam in Multan.

The decision was made public earlier this week via an official notification. The health officials have chosen to hold the examination in Multan for the first time in order to accommodate applicants from South Punjab.

ALSO READ Grade 1-16 Employees Still Awaiting Special Allowance Notification Despite PM Approval

Previously, they were had to go to Lahore and other faraway places to take the test. According to the VC of Nishtar Medical University, this decision would benefit aspiring students, who add that the authorities have always tried to assist and advise the students of this region.

The notification states that the online application will be open from 1 to 10 February 2023, and will be accepted with a late submission fee of Rs. 12,000, as opposed to the normal submission fee of Rs. 6,000.