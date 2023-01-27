Weekly Inflation Up 32.5% From Last Year as Prices of Food Items Soar

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended January 26, 2023, recorded an increase of 0.45 due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 32.57 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (532.23 percent), chicken (102.09 percent), eggs (69.48 percent), tea lipton (63.92 percent), rice basmati broken (61.23 percent), diesel (57.34 percent), pulse moong (57.16 percent), rice irri-6/9 (57.05 percent), bananas (53.95 percent), salt powdered (49.50 percent), wheat flour (48.71 percent), bread (46.53 percent) and petrol (45.21 percent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (27.84 percent), chillies powdered (15.32 percent), electricity for q1 (12.31 percent) and gur (0.89 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02 percent) items increased, 06 (11.76 percent) items decreased and 20 (39.22 percent) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous week include onions (5.51 percent), LPG (5.29 percent), rice irri-6/9 (4.51 percent), tomatoes (4.18 percent), bananas (3.57 percent), rice basmati broken (3.56 percent), garlic (3.47 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (1.81 percent), pulse gram (1.74 percent), pulse moong (1.38 percent), eggs (0.94 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (0.87 percent), bread plain (0.79 percent), pulse masoor (0.75 percent), pulse mash (0.72 percent), tea prepared (0.56 percent), mustard oil (0.53 percent), mutton (0.20 percent), curd (0.10 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.07 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.05 percent), beef with bone (0.05 percent), energy saver (0.04 percent), cooked daal (0.04 percent) and vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.04 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included potatoes (4.47 percent), chicken (1.63 percent), gur (0.89 percent), sugar (0.85 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.26 percent) and vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.08 percent).