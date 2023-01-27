Gold Prices in Pakistan Continue Record-Breaking Run with Another Huge Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 27, 2023 | 6:56 pm

Gold prices in Pakistan surged to another all-time high on Friday as the Pakistani Rupee depreciated further against the US Dollar.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 7,000 per tola to settle at Rs. 202,500. Similarly the price of 10 grams gold increased by Rs. 6,000 to settle at Rs. 173,610.

ALSO READ

Market players have attributed gold’s record-breaking run to the depreciating rupee, which slid by another Rs. 7 today after registering the largest single-day decline in both absolute and percentage terms in over two decades on Thursday.

In the international market, gold prices steadied on Friday as robust US economic data was seen as a catalyst for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer, however, caution ahead of inflation data and the upcoming policy meeting put a floor under the prices.

Spot gold ticked 0.1 percent higher to $1,930.48 per ounce by 1255 GMT after retreating nearly 1 percent in the previous session following the US data.

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Fifth Highest-Grossing Film of All Time
Read more in lens

proproperty

Here’s What You Didn’t Know About Park View City!
Read more in proproperty
close
>