Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Announces Record-Breaking Year With 6,000+ Flights and 1.2 Million Passengers

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 27, 2023 | 2:50 pm

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a UAE-based budget airline, has announced that it experienced record-breaking numbers in 2022, with over 6,000 flights and more than 1.2 million passengers, including 600,000 passengers, traveling to the UAE.

The airline currently takes off to 36 destinations in 25 countries from its base in Abu Dhabi and has become the 2nd largest carrier in the city by seat capacity. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also increased its fleet size, totaling eight A321neo aircraft.

The airline has introduced several economical routes and has now expanded into Central Asia, the Maldives, and across the Gulf.

Speaking about the feat, Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, stated that the 2022 growth shows their devotion to making the airline an affordable option for everyone. He further noted that the airline’s growing fleet of A321neos will continue to serve the top tourist destinations.

Expressing his excitement for this year, he remarked that he expects passengers to travel via Wiz Air Abu Dhabi’s new and sustainable planes.

