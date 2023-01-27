PM Inaugurates Long Awaited Karachi-Islamabad Green Line Train

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Greenline Train between Islamabad and Karachi today.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Railways (PR), the Green Line train will make stops in Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drug Road after leaving Margalla station.

This train will operate with brand-new bogies recently imported from China. The department highlighted that the Green Line turnaround time is set at 22 hours and will be gradually reduced.

On the directives of the Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner will be included in the price of the ticket. In addition, high-quality bedding and an amenity kit will be provided to passengers.

To make the train successful and ensure service quality, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Additional General Manager of Traffic.

According to the CEO of Railways Salman Sadiq Shaikh, Green Line will set a new standard for PR, and more such trains with the highest quality services will be introduced in the future.