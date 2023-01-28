Dubai Becomes The World’s Most Popular Wedding Destination

Dubai is quickly transforming into one of the world’s most sought-after wedding destinations, with its futuristic infrastructure, luxurious resorts, top-notch services, and many tourist spots, making it a top choice for couples looking to tie the knot.

The city’s exceptional offering as a wedding destination was on full display at the 5th edition of the Dubai Global Wedding Excellence (GWE) retreat and forum, held on 9-10 January 2023.

The event hosted over 70 industry experts, event and wedding planners, and companies providing wedding facilities and services.

Laila Suhail, CEO of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, expressed her pride in promoting Dubai as a top destination for weddings, aligning with the goal set by, Prime Minister (PM) of UAE and Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make Dubai the most visited city in the world.

The city’s reputation as a wedding destination has been reinforced by its recognition as the leading global destination for 2 consecutive years in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The GWE retreat offered an avenue for wedding, lifestyle, and events professionals and influencers to interact, share ideas, discuss best practices, and new methods to give couples unforgettable weddings and anniversary celebrations.