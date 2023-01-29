All Benches of ATIR to Resume Hearing of Cases Tomorrow

All benches of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) across Pakistan have become functional and will resume hearing of cases from Monday (tomorrow).

According to a notification issued by Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Headquarters Islamabad, in pursuance of the Law and Justice Division notification, all the earlier constituted benches of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan have been made functional with immediate effect.

ALSO READ Banks to Share Assets and Tax Details of Civil Servants With FBR

The notification was issued on Saturday after the look after charge of the post of Chairman (BS-22), Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Islamabad was given to Sarfraz Ali Khan. From Monday (January 30), all benches of ATIR would resume hearing of the cases at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Multan.

Earlier, due to the sudden death of the Chairman of ATIR, all the benches of ATIR Pakistan had temporarily become nonfunctional.