All You Need to Know About Vivo X90 Pro [Images]

The Vivo X90’s global launch is set for February 3, two months after its initial release in China. The series is expected to include the X90 and X90 Pro, minus the X90 Pro+, which will likely remain exclusive to China, or will launch under a different name later.

We now have a detailed spec sheet thanks to a new leak from Indian tipster Paras Guglani. The leak shows marketing images showcasing all of its specifications and features. The image appears to be machine translated from another language given the broken English in some sections.

The poster confirms that the X90 Pro’s global model will be identical to its Chinese counterpart.

The Vivo X90 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and Vivo’s V2 AI chip for photography, gaming, and graphics. It will feature a large vapor chamber with liquid cooling and a 4002mm² surface area.

The device will have a massive 50MP Sony IMX989 (1-inch type) primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX758 portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, all fine-tuned by Zeiss optics and coated with a T* filter for increased blue light sensitivity. The front camera has 5 additional portrait mode filters and supports 4K Super Night Mode video.

Just like the Chinese model, it will have a 4,870 mAh battery paired with 120W super fast charging. This technology is able to fill up the battery to 90% in only 8 minutes. The phone will only be available in a single Legend Black color option with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Stay tuned for the February 3 launch event.