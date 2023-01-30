FBR Seals 3 Outlets Over Failure to Install Point of Sale App

The Federal Board of Revenue has sealed three famous outlets in Islamabad over failure to install the Point of Sale (PoS) app on their systems and connecting their systems to the FBR for tax collection.

Sources told ProPakistani that Corporate Tax Office Islamabad on Monday sealed three famous outlets including One Dollar Shop, Salt ‘n Pepper in Blue Area, and Khabbay Ki Sajji in F10 for failing to install the Point of Sale (POS) app under the sales tax act 1990.

It is pertinent to note that FBR has allowed its field formations to seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets by amending provisions relating to penalties of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Earlier this month, FBR had warned 81 unregistered retailers (Tier-1) to integrate themselves with the FBR’s Point of Sale (PoS) system by January 10 to avoid denial of the input tax credit.