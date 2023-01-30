Mobile Tire Repair Services Become Popular Across Islamabad

Mobile puncture repair services have become popular among bike riders and other motorists in the twin cities as an easy solution to mid-journey tire punctures.

Muhammad Amjad, a mechanic who runs a mobile tire repair service through his motorcycle on Kashmir Highway, told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Sunday that mobile shops have all the tools and resources needed to fix a flat tire quickly and efficiently.

These shops are especially helpful to bike riders as very few have the right tools and resources to fix the issue on the road. They also make it easier for riders to get back on the road and to their destinations as soon as possible.

Amjad said that mechanics have put up advertising banners with their phone numbers in the right places and that many riders call them every day. “Not only do these shops benefit the riders, but they also provide a livelihood for the mechanics,” he said.