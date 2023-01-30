FIA Arrests “Digital Fuel Thief” in Lahore

The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a suspect involved in digital petrol theft in Lahore. According to Express News, CCW acted after an intimation from a private Oil Marketing Company (OMC).

The thief, who identifies as Amjad Khan, had reportedly attached a small chip to a petrol dispensing machine. Through that chip, Amjad controlled the machine and stole 200-to-300 milliliters of petrol with each liter.

Citing details from the officials, the report adds that this chip would switch on while pouring petrol. It added the accused would take over the petrol dispenser using the remote control.

FIA arrested the thief and confiscated his mobile phone, the tampering chip, and the remote control from him. While the report doesn’t mention the details of his punishment, the thief will likely face heavy fines and jail time for his troubles.

The petrol price hike has become a headache for people across Pakistan. Since fuel theft is a common occurrence these days, it warrants vigilance from the public as well as the companies.