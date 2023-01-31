IT Ministry Website is Still Down After Hours [Updated]

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom’s (MOITT) website is down. The webpage has been disrupted for several hours at this point.

It is unclear when the outage occurred, but trying to access the website currently gives you a runtime error. It appears to be an issue with their backend servers.

Here is what the website says.

The reason behind the disruption remains a mystery and we don’t know when it will be fixed. We reached out to the IT Ministry and here’s what they said:

Annual maintenance. No other issue. Will recover in a few hours.

Note that the website isn’t showing a maintenance page, and is simply showing a server error. Normally when a website has to be taken down for maintenance, site owners (in this case, the ministry) notifies people in advance and usually do it when not many people are using it, usually at night.

Update: The website is finally up and running again, but very slowly.

