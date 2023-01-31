Pakistan’s GDP Growth to Slow Down to 2% in 2023: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downward revised GDP growth rate projection for Pakistan from 3.5 percent to 2 percent for 2023, against 6 percent in 2022.

The IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update “inflation peaking amid low growth” projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2 percent for 2023 and 4 percent for 2024. The IMF WEO report released in October 2022 had projected the GDP growth rate for Pakistan at 3.5 percent for 2023 against 6 percent in 2022, but it did not include the impact of the floods. The World Bank has also projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 2 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23.

ALSO READ Govt Expects Inflationary Pressure to Calm Down ‘Gradually’

The Fund stated that global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage points higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent. The rise in central bank rates to fight inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine continue to weigh on economic activity.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in China dampened growth in 2022, but the recent reopening has paved the way for a faster-than-expected recovery. Global inflation is expected to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024, still above pre-pandemic (2017–19) levels of about 3.5 percent.

The balance of risks remains tilted to the downside, but adverse risks have moderated since the October 2022 WEO. On the upside, a stronger boost from pent-up demand in numerous economies or a faster fall in inflation is plausible. On the downside, severe health outcomes in China could hold back the recovery, Russia’s war in Ukraine could escalate, and tighter global financing costs could worsen debt distress. Financial markets could also suddenly reprice in response to adverse inflation news, while further geopolitical fragmentation could hamper economic progress.

ALSO READ Foreign Loan Inflows Down 40% in First Half of FY23

It further stated that in most economies, amid the cost-of-living crisis, the priority remains to achieve sustained disinflation. With tighter monetary conditions and lower growth potentially affecting financial and debt stability, it is necessary to deploy macro-prudential tools and strengthen debt restructuring frameworks. Accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations in China would safeguard the recovery, with positive cross-border spillovers.

Fiscal support should be better targeted at those most affected by elevated food and energy prices, and broad-based fiscal relief measures should be withdrawn. Stronger multilateral cooperation is essential to preserve the gains from the rules-based multilateral system and to mitigate climate change by limiting emissions and raising green investment.