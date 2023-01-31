Pakistan’s Imports Under Saudi Oil Facility Hit $0.6 Billion in First Half of FY23

Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $600 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility during the first half of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Official documents revealed that the country imported petroleum products worth $100 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility for the ten consecutive month in December 2022, taking the total imports to $1 billion.

Saudi Arabia also provided petroleum products worth $100 million each during March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October and November 2022. The financing agreement worth $1.2 billion for the import of petroleum products was signed last November between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Under this facility, the Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the National Refinery Limited (NRL) will import petroleum products up to $100 million per month from Saudi Arabia. The terms of the financing include the price of purchase by the SFD and a margin of 3.80 percent per annum.