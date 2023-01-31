Cargo Transporters Demand Cheaper Fuel to Maintain Their Rates

Goods transporters have requested a subsidy of Rs. 100 per liter on fuel in order to continue operations at current rates.

A meeting of the Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters was held at the Hawk’s Bay Truck Stand. In the meeting, the Chairman, General Secretary Muhammad Hanif Khan Marwat, Haji Abdul Rauf Khan Niazi, Murad Khan Durrani, Dilawar Khan Niazi, and Akhtar Saeed Khan, among others, voiced their opinions.

Chairman Supreme Council Captain (Ret.) Asif Mahmood, who presided over the meeting, stated the sudden increase of Rs. 35/liter in the price of petroleum products is unaffordable for transporters.

He said that the transporters have no choice but to park their vehicles. “We appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and all authorities concerned to give a subsidy of at least Rs. 100/liter to the transporters.”

In addition, Mahmood demanded that a subsidy be provided by reducing import duties on spare parts and tires and eliminating the toll tax so that transporters can continue their operations.

Muhammad Azam Butt, general secretary of the Sindh Goods Truck Trawler Owners Association, strongly condemned the increase in the cost of petroleum products. He stated:

Due to the rising prices of petroleum products, the business of goods transporters has been ruined. We are already inflation-stricken people, a petroleum bomb has been dropped on us from above which will force us to close down the business.

Azam added that the fuel price hike will also lead to an increase in the cost of daily necessities.