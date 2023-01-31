Private School’s Registration Gets Canceled for Humiliating Student for Speaking Urdu

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) took swift action on Monday against a private school in North Nazimabad, following an investigation into the mistreatment of a student.

The school’s registration certificate was suspended and a hefty fine of Rs. 100,000 was imposed after it was discovered that a teacher had humiliated the student by painting a black mark on his face for speaking in Urdu.

The incident came to light after the father of the student filed a complaint with DIRPIS and recorded a video that went viral on social media. The five-member committee formed by DIRPIS confirmed the allegations, stating in its report that the teacher in question punished the student for not speaking in English, which is contradictory to patriotism and love for the national language.

The school administration was also criticized for failing to properly handle the situation and deal with the parents’ complaint.

Exercising the powers conferred upon it under the Sindh Private Educational Institutions Regulation and Control Ordinance 2001, DIRPIS suspended the school’s registration certificate and imposed the fine.

The school administration stated that it had accepted the resignation of the teacher involved in the incident. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting students’ rights and ensuring a safe and inclusive learning environment for all.