UN Launches Training Program to Combat Maritime Drug Smuggling in Pakistan

In a landmark event, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) Country Office in Pakistan (COPAK) officially launched an eight-week maritime training and mentoring program on Monday.

According to details, the launch ceremony was held in Karachi and was graced by an array of prominent figures, including Humaira Ahmed, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, who served as the Chief Guest.

ALSO READ Railway Staff Protest Against 8 Months of Salary Delays

Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Aneeq Malik and Chief Collector (Operations) of the Pakistan Customs Enforcement (South) Karachi Muhammad Yaqoob Mako were also among the attendees.

The inauguration ceremony marked a significant milestone in the effort to combat the illicit drug trade through effective maritime training and mentoring initiatives in Pakistan. This initiative holds immense promise in the ongoing effort to combat drug and contraband trafficking in the maritime domain.

The eight-week program is part of a larger UNODC project titled “Improved National Response Against Drugs and Contraband Trafficking in the Maritime Domain” and is funded by the US State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Pakistan.

ALSO READ Govt to Undermine HEC’s Autonomy Despite Serious Reservations

Five specialized training courses, delivered by master trainers of the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), the Pakistan Customs, and the ANF, will equip the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Besides, Customs Collector (Preventive) Karachi Usman Bajwa, DG PCG Brigadier Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Consul General of the United States Consulate in Karachi Liam O’Flanagan, and Representative of the UNODC COPAK Dr. Jeremy Milsom also attended the inauguration ceremony.