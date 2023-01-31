Xiaomi’s Electric Car Gets Leaked in Latest Photos

China may soon see Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle (EV), the MS11. The tech giant has shown multiple images of its EV, which has seemingly made significant progress.

A Weibo user posted a few clear images that show a sporty sedan called MS11. The EV is a four-door sedan that has a smooth body devoid of any sharp edges.

Xiaomi MS11 images show the front and rear bumpers that match those on the earlier test unit photos. Although, the tech company has responded to the viral images stating they are from a discarded prototype.

The leaked photos show some interesting details such as a full-length glass roof, large wheels, and Wilwood brakes. It has a LiDAR sensor on top of the windscreen and the Xiaomi logo on the wheels. The large headlights up front make a polarizing design element.

The rear passenger cabin is a bit narrow while the body width is accentuated with large rear wheel arches. The Aston Martin-like taillights also add beauty to the design.

Xiaomi MS11’s interior photos and details may be forthcoming. Overall, they show an intriguing car that could give other modern EVs a run for their money.