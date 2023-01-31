Honda Increases Bike Prices By up to Rs. 30,000

The persistent devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee has sparked a new series of price increases that are wreaking havoc on the populace. The most recent participant in this saga is Atlas Honda (KLMC), which has increased prices by as much as Rs. 30,000.

Effective February 1, the price of new Honda bikes will be as follows:

Model Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 121,500 128,900 7,400 CD 70 Dream 129,900 137,900 8,000 Pridor 161,900 170,900 9,000 CG 125 185,900 194,900 5,600 CG 125 Special Edition 219,500 230,900 11,400 CB 125 F 283,900 303,900 22,000 CB 150 F 353,900 383,900 30,000 CB 150 F SE 357,900 387,900 30,000

Last week, Atlas Honda Limited announced Rs. 1.408 billion profit for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, depicting a 3.7 percent dip from Rs. 1.46 billion in the same period last year.

The sales of the company during the quarter saw a dip of 3 percent compared to Rs. 36.26 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year with multiple price hikes in the quarter.

However, sales were up 19 percent Quarter on Quarter (QoQ). The jump in revenue is led by higher volumetric sales which improved by roughly 9 percent QoQ, with 272,638 units sold.

Given the recent production hiccups, bike sales and profits have suffered. Furthermore, Honda announced multiple price hikes over the past few months, which has dampened its demand. Given the current economic situation, more price hikes and sales reductions seem inbound.