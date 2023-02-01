FBR Finalizes New Taxes Worth Rs. 300 Billion With IMF

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 1, 2023 | 10:32 am

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad Tuesday shared new taxation measures of over Rs. 300 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sources told ProPakistani on Tuesday that the FBR Chairman discussed the proposed new taxation measures of over Rs. 300 billion to overcome the revenue shortfall during 2022-23. The revenue impact of each proposed revenue measure has also been shared with the Fund.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar with the IMF review Mission led by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter at Finance Division.

ALSO READ

The Fund mission is in Pakistan for technical and policy-level discussions to revive the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The meeting between the FBR and the IMF team would continue on Wednesday (today).

ProPK Staff

