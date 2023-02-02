PM Shehbaz Inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated K-3, the third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP), which will produce 1,100MW of electricity.

The project has been completed with assistance from China.

Addressing the occasion, the PM said K-3 was a step forward in cooperation with Pakistan’s trusted friend China.

He congratulated the scientists and workers of Pakistan and China which led to the completion of the project.

He said the staff of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) who contributed to the project would be invited to the Prime Minister’s Office for public recognition.

The PM said in view of the $27 billion energy import bill, Pakistan required alternative and cheaper sources of energy including solar, wind, hydel and nuclear.

He said Pakistan was gifted with enormous resources with the potential of producing 60,000MW through hydel power, however, regretted that the power generation stood merely at 10,000MW.

He recalled that the project of KANUP was finalized during the tenure of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed gratitude to the government of China for extending cooperation in this regard.

The PM mentioned that the electricity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were greatly contributing to the country’s energy demands through the production of thousands of megawatts.

Director General (DG) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, in a video message emphasized the importance of using safe use of nuclear energy as Pakistan faced challenges of climate change.

Chairman PAE, Raja Ali Raza Anwar said National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had declared KANUPP as a high power producing facility with 27.15% production.