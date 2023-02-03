CDA Starts Demolishing Illegal Structures in Multiple Areas Across Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) resumed its anti-encroachment campaign on Thursday, demolishing multiple unauthorized constructions on public land in the city.

According to a press release, the large-scale operation against the land mafia was launched following the decision by CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to clear the city of encroachers.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Prepares Initial Draft of Data Governance Policy

During the current operation, several structures were torn down in different areas, including Sabzi Mandi, Abpara Market G-7, G-11, Javed Market, G-6, IJP Road, G-5, and Bhara Kahu. Additionally, four rooms and one rooftop were removed in a separate operation in Sector G-10.

The CDA board has also authorized a preliminary design of a 3.4 km road in Sangjani that will connect the motorway with Islamabad’s Margalla Avenue. The project will be forwarded to the federal government as it requires changes to Islamabad’s master plan.

ALSO READ Etihad Airways Increases Flights to Germany

It is worth mentioning that of the total 3.4 km planned route, 1.6 km is located in Islamabad and 1.8 km is located in Rawalpindi. The concept was envisioned several years ago, but it only gained momentum in 2021 with the launch of the Ring Road Rawalpindi and Margalla Avenue Islamabad projects.