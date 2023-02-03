Etihad Airways Increases Flights to Germany

Etihad Airways, one of UAE’s leading airlines, has announced plans to increase its flights from Abu Dhabi to Frankfurt, Germany. Starting from May 1, the airline will add four extra flights per week to its daily frequency, taking the total number of weekly flights to 11.

The additional flights will be operated using one of Etihad’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which can accommodate 28 business class and 262 economy class passengers.

According to Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, the increased frequency will provide guests with more options for traveling to Frankfurt, a major European airport, and offer better connectivity to the airline’s expanding network.

Last month, Etihad revealed its plans of launching flights to another German city, Dusseldorf from October 2023 onward. It will also begin operating flights to Copenhagen, Denmark, in October.

In other network expansion efforts, the airline will upgrade its operations between Abu Dhabi-Jakarta (Indonesia) to double-daily flights starting in October and add an additional weekly flight from Abu Dhabi-Shanghai this month.

With these additions, Etihad will have 2 weekly flights to Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, using its Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.