First Ever Coca-Cola Edition Phone Will Launch this Month

Realme and Coca-Cola have finally joined forces to create the highly anticipated Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

The development comes after rumors regarding a “Cola Phone” went viral over social media, revealing Coca-Cola’s partnership with one of the leading smartphone brands.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a Twitter account called “Colaphone Global” also surfaced, following numerous well-known smartphone manufacturers.

As far as the upcoming phone is concerned, it boasts a sleek black and red matte finish with the signature Coca-Cola logo emblazoned on the back. The dual camera setup is highlighted with a striking red accent.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will come packaged in a custom box that includes a range of distinctive accessories, including a realmeow Coca-Cola figure, DIY stickers, a personalized SIM card needle, and a card identifying its number among the 6,000 global units.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will launch in India on 10 February and is now available for booking on Realme India’s official website. So, gear up and get ready to add some fizz to your mobile experience with this unique collaboration.