Oppo Quietly Launches the Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G With Top-Notch Cameras

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 3, 2023 | 3:27 pm

Oppo has launched its latest mid-range smartphones, the Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G. The devices were quietly added to the company’s Vietnamese website, with online retailers quickly following suit and listing them for sale. The launch was a low-key affair with no official announcement event.

Design and Display

The recently launched Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G offer users a range of display options. The Reno8 T boasts a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It also features a punch hole housing a 32MP front-facing camera and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

On the other hand, the Reno8 T 5G features a larger 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 2.5D curved sides.

Internals and Software

The Oppo Reno8 T features a Helio G99 chipset and has a single memory option of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, along with a microSD slot. It runs on ColorOS 13, based on Android 13. Meanwhile, the Reno8 T 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 and also has 8GB of RAM.

Cameras

The Oppo Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G boast impressive camera setups. The Reno8 T features a 100MP main shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro cam, all housed in a ring light that can also be used as a customizable notification light. The selfie camera can shoot at 32MP.

Meanwhile, the Reno8 T 5G takes it up a notch with a 108MP main camera with AF and an f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth detection. It also sports a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

The Oppo Reno8 T is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and SuperVOOC charging, though the exact charging speed is yet to be disclosed. This power-packed device is priced at $365 (VND 8.49 million) and is already available for purchase at leading online retailers in Vietnam.

The Oppo Reno8 T 5G boasts a speedy 67W SuperVOOC charging for its 4,800mAh battery, with the adapter included in the box. This device is available for pre-order for $430 (VND 9.9 million) and will come bundled with a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a nightstand light. The Reno8 T 5G goes on sale in Vietnam on 10 February.

Specifications

Specs Oppo Reno8 T Oppo Reno8 T 5G
Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
OS Android 13, ColorOS 13 Android 13, ColorOS 13
Supported Networks GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Display 6.4-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 resolution 6.7-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2412 resolution
RAM 8GB 8GB
Storage 256GB 128GB, 256GB
Card Slot Yes Yes
Main Camera 100 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), AF
2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)		 108 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, AF
2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide) 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide)
Colors Black Starlight, Orange Sunset Black Starlight, Dawn Gold
Battery 5,000mAh, 33W wired 4,800mAh, 67 wired
Price $365 $430

 

