Oppo Quietly Launches the Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G With Top-Notch Cameras

Oppo has launched its latest mid-range smartphones, the Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G. The devices were quietly added to the company’s Vietnamese website, with online retailers quickly following suit and listing them for sale. The launch was a low-key affair with no official announcement event.
Design and Display
The recently launched Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G offer users a range of display options. The Reno8 T boasts a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It also features a punch hole housing a 32MP front-facing camera and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.
On the other hand, the Reno8 T 5G features a larger 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 2.5D curved sides.
Internals and Software
The Oppo Reno8 T features a Helio G99 chipset and has a single memory option of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, along with a microSD slot. It runs on ColorOS 13, based on Android 13. Meanwhile, the Reno8 T 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 and also has 8GB of RAM.
Cameras
The Oppo Reno8 T and Reno8 T 5G boast impressive camera setups. The Reno8 T features a 100MP main shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro cam, all housed in a ring light that can also be used as a customizable notification light. The selfie camera can shoot at 32MP.
Meanwhile, the Reno8 T 5G takes it up a notch with a 108MP main camera with AF and an f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth detection. It also sports a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera.
Battery and Pricing
The Oppo Reno8 T is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and SuperVOOC charging, though the exact charging speed is yet to be disclosed. This power-packed device is priced at $365 (VND 8.49 million) and is already available for purchase at leading online retailers in Vietnam.
The Oppo Reno8 T 5G boasts a speedy 67W SuperVOOC charging for its 4,800mAh battery, with the adapter included in the box. This device is available for pre-order for $430 (VND 9.9 million) and will come bundled with a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a nightstand light. The Reno8 T 5G goes on sale in Vietnam on 10 February.
Specifications
|Specs
|Oppo Reno8 T
|Oppo Reno8 T 5G
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|OS
|Android 13, ColorOS 13
|Android 13, ColorOS 13
|Supported Networks
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|Display
|6.4-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 resolution
|6.7-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2412 resolution
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Yes
|Main Camera
|100 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), AF
2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|108 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, AF
2 MP, f/3.3, 34mm (microscope)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Front Camera
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide)
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide)
|Colors
|Black Starlight, Orange Sunset
|Black Starlight, Dawn Gold
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 33W wired
|4,800mAh, 67 wired
|Price
|$365
|$430