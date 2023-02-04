Finance Minister Discusses Reviving Pakistan Development Fund to Build Infrastructure

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on the role of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) and SOEs at the Finance Division, today.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP Mr. Akif Saeed, and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the role of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and discussed modalities for bringing improvement in the governance of SOEs & line ministries.

The meeting also discussed restructuring PDFL to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stressed reinvigorating the role of PDF and SOEs considering the business plans, governance structure, and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.