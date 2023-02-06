FBR Assigns Monitoring Officials to 33 Sugar Mills in Punjab

The Federal Board of Revenue has posted officials at 33 sugar mills in Punjab, including those owned by Jahangir Tareen and Haroon Akhtar, to monitor production, sales, and stock levels of sugar

Sources told ProPakistani that FBR’s Chief Commissioner of Inland Revenue has issued an order with regard to monitoring sugar production, sale, and stock position.

ALSO READ Multiple Proposals Under Consideration by FBR to Achieve Tax Target

The officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) are posted to monitor the production, sale, and stock position of all taxable goods u/s 40B of the sales tax act 1990 at the manufacturing/ business premises.

The crushing season of sugar starts in November and ends in March and earlier, the government relied on the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association statistics for sugar production. However, after the introduction of the Track and Trace system, FBR is getting real-time data on the sugar production of each sugar mill.

It is pertinent to note that the sugar production in the last crushing season recorded around 8 million metric tons due to which the prices of sugar maintained in the local market.