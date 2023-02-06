PUBG Mobile GameKey Arena Tournament Semi Finals Kick Off Today

GameKey Arena, the largest E-Sports gaming tournament under the PTCL Group umbrella has entered the thrilling semifinal stage, where PUBG Mobile squads will be battling it out to secure their places in the Grand Finale of the inaugural edition.
The first semifinal will be played today where 20 squads from Group A will demonstrate their flair for tactical planning, combat strategy, lightning reflexes, emotional intelligence, and truest camaraderie.
Here is a list of teams in Group A.
- The Grounders
- TMW Esports
- Pyro Esports
- Galaxy esports
- The Angry Gamers
- Triple Esports
- Ruthless Gaming
- Just Victory
- Ultra Esports
- Step Family
- Episode Esports
- THE FINISHERS
- Devil boyzzz
- Eric Zone
- Kod Esports
- SORRYxDARTH
- Team Impact
- STAR RISING
- FymexAMZ
- Blue Bird
The ‘GameKey Arena’ PUBG Mobile contest is being played on PTCL Group’s newly launched gaming platform, ‘GameKey’ which provides a single-window solution to a curated list of popular games to all data users in Pakistan.
Nearly 700 squads registered themselves for the tournament and participated in the nationwide online qualifiers. The top 40 teams prevailed and made it to the semifinal stage, where they were divided into two groups of 20 squads each.
The top 5 teams from each group will make it to the grand finale which is set to take place on February 12, 2023, in Lahore.
The finalists will travel to Lahore for the Grand Finale where they will have the opportunity to join 6 of Pakistan’s top squads for a historic PUBG Mobile showdown. The last squad standing will take away the grand prize of Rs. 3 million alongside the crown of the ultimate PUBG Mobile champion of the nation.
Online gaming and PUBG Mobile enthusiasts can catch the action live on Ufone 4G’s official YouTube channel.
It is the inaugural edition of GameKey arena however, PTCL and Ufone have expressed their intent to convert it into an annual e-sports extravaganza for e-gaming enthusiasts and professional players, in a bid to nurture new gaming talent, besides providing a conducive platform for professional players to showcase their skill to professional success.