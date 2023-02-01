Apex Legends Mobile is Shutting Down and Keeping Your Money Too

Respawn Entertainment, the developer of Apex Legends, has announced that the mobile version of its game will be discontinued worldwide on May 1st, just before its first anniversary.

In addition, all items or extras purchased in the game will also be lost. The announcement was made as part of EA’s Q3 FY 2023 earnings results. According to the company, the shutdown was a “mutual decision” made with its development partner, Tencent’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios.

ALSO READ A New Destiny Game is Coming to Smartphones

The company stated that despite a strong start, the mobile version of Apex Legends could not maintain its standards for quality, quantity, and pace.

Effective Tuesday this week, in-game purchases using real money are no longer available, and the game will be removed from app stores. The shutdown will be finalized on May 1st.

EA has stated that it will not provide refunds for real money purchases made in Apex Legends Mobile, in accordance with the terms of the EA User Agreement. This decision may come as a disappointment to players who invested in the game, especially considering that other developers such as Iron Galaxy and publishers like Epic Games are offering refunds for purchases made in their games prior to shutdown.

Despite the discontinuation of Apex Legends Mobile, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson has hinted at the possibility of a future mobile version of Apex. During the earnings call, Wilson mentioned that the current version of the game was being discontinued but that the company has plans to bring a new, connected Apex mobile experience in the future. He also emphasized that mobile will be a significant growth opportunity for the Apex franchise in the future.