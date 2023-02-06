Turkey Declares Highest Level Emergency Following 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Following a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Turkey at 01:17 GMT on Monday, Turkey declared a level 4 emergency (the highest level, which includes an international call for help). The tremor originated around 27 kilometers northwest of Gaziantep and was 24 kilometers deep.

Subsequent aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.7 and 5.6 have also been recorded.

Damaging M7.8 EQ hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border ~4am local time. PAGER is red for this event; extensive damage is probable. Our hearts go out to those affected. See @Kandilli_info for local info. https://t.co/dMyc6ZVrE1 https://t.co/0OxrznZf1v pic.twitter.com/eco071JqVm — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

Turkey has declared a fourth level alert state. The "level 4" alarm condition includes an international call for help. For those of you around the world reading this message… — Ülgen Mert Tuğsal (@DrUlgenMrTgsL) February 6, 2023

As reported by the Governor of Turkey’s Osmaniye province, at least 34 buildings fell in the region. Osmaniye is around 100 kilometers from Gaziantep and about 69 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake.

Millions of Syrian refugees are believed to be living around the epicenter of the earthquake. Turkey is home to approximately 3.5 million Syrian refugees, by far the largest number in the world. In Gaziantep, the UN maintains one of its most substantial refugee programs.

The quake was reported in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut as well, according to reports. It was also experienced in Damascus and Latakia in Syria. Israelis in Tel Aviv reported feeling the tremor as well. The quake was felt in Egypt, Georgia, and Romania, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

A gas pipeline also reportedly exploded in Hatay province as a result of the earthquake, while a possible tsunami risk is being investigated.