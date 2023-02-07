Irfan Lodhi Appointed as CEO for Mashreq Pakistan

Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has appointed Irfan Lodhi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Mashreq Pakistan.

In his role, Lodhi will lead the charge in establishing Mashreq as a key player in the country. He will manage and execute Mashreq’s digital strategy across all banking segments in Pakistan, with a focus on delivering unmatched experiences to customers.

Moreover, he will deliver a sharp emphasis on enriching Mashreq’s digital ecosystem, partnerships, and next generation capabilities in both Mashreq’s Neo, NeoBiz and NeoPay. As part of his responsibilities, he will also collaborate closely with stakeholders in the country to deliver on Pakistan’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) offering a superior client experience through digital innovation and information-led transformation.

With over 20 years of experience in retail banking, payments, digital banking, digital development, and SME business across multinational financial institutions and geographies, Irfan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. Before joining Mashreq, he played numerous leading roles in the realm of digital strategy at some of the leading banks in the UAE and Pakistan making him a seasoned digital transformation expert. With his appointment, Mashreq continues to demonstrate its commitment to leading the way in digital transformation and financial innovation in Pakistan, leveraging the country’s vast potential for growth and innovation.

Commenting on the appointment, Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking, Mashreq said, “With the recent No Objection Certificate granted from the State Bank of Pakistan to commence the process of setting up a digital bank in the country, Irfan’s wealth of experience will enable Mashreq to progress to a position of leadership in the country’s finance sector. Armed with a proven track record of success in the digital banking arena, he is best suited to implement a series of reforms that will help us achieve our vision to take Mashreq to new heights in the Digital Banking space in Pakistan. I want to also express my gratitude to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in laying down the foundation that has catalysed the digitisation of the country’s banking sector which will further our efforts.”

Irfan Lodhi said “I am honored to have been selected for this role at Mashreq and look forward to working with the talented team & in country stakeholders to drive the growth and success of the organization while contributing to the overall digitizing aspirations of Pakistan. For over 55 years, Mashreq has been powering the future of banking using the latest technologies in data, software, intelligence, robotics and more. I look forward to combining Pakistan’s phenomenal potential and Mashreq’s diverse teams to gain a stronghold in the country, creating the best experiences for our employees and customers with innovation and agility at core.”