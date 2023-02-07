Karachi Experiences Hottest Day in Months

After experiencing one of the coldest winter seasons in its history, Karachi has started witnessing a significant increase in temperature even in the first week of February.

According to reports, the mercury jumped to 32.5°C on Monday. The minimum temperature dropped to 15.5°C.

It is worth mentioning here that Karachi’s average temperature for February is 28.7°C, meaning the provincial capital has already recorded four degrees higher than the average temperature for February.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorologist Department (PMD) Karachi, said that the primary reason behind the rise in temperature is the change in the wind direction from north-northeasterly to south-southeasterly.

He claimed that days have gotten hotter across Sindh because the desert wind is blowing during the daytime. However, for Karachi, the mercury will drop from today as the sea breeze will start blowing.

To recall, Karachi experienced record-breaking temperatures in this year’s winter season. However, it wasn’t enough to break the record for the lowest-ever temperature in the city. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 0°C back in 1934.