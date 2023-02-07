SBP to Establish Special Booth at Karachi Airport to Stop Dollar Smuggling

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to set up a booth in the cargo section of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to curb the smuggling of dollars and other foreign currencies.

According to reports, setting up a booth in the CAA cargo section will also help exchange companies export foreign exchange.

The central bank has also sent a letter to CAA to provide space for the booth in the cargo export section of Jinnah International airport Karachi. Through this booth, SBP and Customs will put up a joint effort to stop the smuggling of foreign currency and strictly monitor the exchange companies.

“The operationalization of the SBO-Customs joint Booth at the cargo side of JIAP is crucial for the smooth functioning of the foreign currencies export by exchange companies and we urge you to take immediate action on this matter,” SBP stated in the letter to CAA.