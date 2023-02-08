Al-Ghazi Tractors Begins Digital Transformation with SAP-Powered ERP Solution

Topping a record-breaking year of market growth and success in management operations, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest agricultural equipment manufacturers, has begun a digital transformation and overhaul of its IT infrastructure with an investment of PKR 2 billion.

With the integration of the state-of-the-art SAP S/4HANA, an innovative ERP solution, at its core, the company is revamping strategic decision-making as well as the overall operational strength of its existing ecosystem.

Digitalization has become fundamental to business sustainability and growth in the modern age. Through the latest in data analysis and performance management systems, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited aims to build on its promise to deliver unprecedented levels of customer satisfaction as well as shareholder confidence.

The SAP S/4HANA allows modern enterprises to adopt a more responsive, flexible, and resilient approach toward dynamic consumer demands and ever-changing market requirements.

Through a host of advanced technologies including AI, analytics, IoT, and machine learning, this newest software suite will enable Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited to streamline its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) making it faster, swifter, and simpler.

Expressing his views on the development, Javed Iqbal, Acting CEO, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, stated, “Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited has always embodied an industry-leading approach in terms of operations and business management.”

“Through the integration of SAP’s core automotive modules, our core operational teams across the region will gain access to real-time, data-based reporting that will allow seamless decision-making with minimal delays.”

“ Once the system is fully operational, the organization’s end-to-end relationships with vendors, dealers, and other shareholders will transform significantly,” he added.

The digital transformation at Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited will occur over the next 4 years. However, the project’s first phase has begun with the initial preparatory stages that will take 10 months to culminate.

The transformation project will be led by a dedicated Steering Committee which includes the Al-Futtaim Group EIT, Transformation, and Strategy teams.