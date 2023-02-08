Govt Buys Tablets and Software Worth Rs. 13 Billion for 7th National Census

The Chief Statistician, Dr. Naeem Uz Zafar, has announced that software and tabs worth Rs. 13 billion have been procured for the upcoming seventh national census. The census, set to begin on March 1, 2023, will be conducted digitally.

According to the schedule, the census is expected to conclude on April 30, and its results will be made public after approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Unlike previous censuses, this one will not use the traditional paper-and-pen method for data collection. Instead, it will rely on modern technology. The self-registration phase will run from March 1 to 3, with door-to-door data collection taking place from March 1 to April 1.

The finalization of census steps is scheduled from April 2 to 20, with the entire process expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Dr. Zafar emphasized the significance of the census in national policy-making and planning and stated that the digital census will have three security layers.