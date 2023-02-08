Launching Soon? 2 Upcoming Toyota Test Cars Spotted in Karachi

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is evidently planning to beef up its off-roader lineup in Pakistan by launching new variants of Fortuner and Hilux.

These speculations came after passers-by spotted the two off-roaders, wrapped in the same camouflage skin as the Revo Rocco and Fortuner Legender test units. The cars were seen refueling at PSO PUMP, Najmul Petroleum, Steel Township, NH 5, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi, Sindh.

While the details are well-concealed under the camouflage, experts have pointed out that the vehicles are Fortuner GR and Hilux GR Sport. The company hasn’t revealed any official details pertaining to their launch. Although, given the ongoing economic situation, it is safe to assume that the launch may occur by the end of this year or the start of next.

Details

Pakistanis are already quite familiar with both off-roaders, and the new variants won’t be much different.

Both Fortuner GR Sport and Revo GR Sport will share the same turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder DOHC diesel engine that sends 201 horsepower and over 500 Newton meters of torque to the rear wheels or all four wheels, depending on the drive mode.

Both vehicles will have similar underpinnings and hardware as the Fortuner Legender and Revo Rocco before them, along with a few different features. The new variants will have slightly restyled cosmetics for a more aggressive and sporty look.

Both off-roaders will also appeal to a small niche of buyers due to their ridiculously huge price tags. Although, with these new products, Toyota IMC will further cement its place as the undisputed king of the off-road vehicle segment in Pakistan.