Honda Begins Testing Electric HR-V in Thailand

The electric vehicle (EV) version of the 2023 Honda HR-V — e:NS1 — was recently spotted recharging in Thailand. This has sparked speculation that Honda may introduce e:NS1 in the ASEAN region soon.

Recently, Honda expanded its Prachinburi plant to begin manufacturing EVs. The company is also considering EV battery manufacturing in the United States to reduce imports from Japan.

Late last year, Honda debuted its e:NP1 electric crossover SUV, a rebranded electric version of the Honda HR-V, at the Thailand International Motor Expo.

Honda’s new brand e:N will serve the EV market exclusively. The letter ‘e’ represents energized (power) and electric (electricity), while the letter ‘N’ represents New (brand new) and Next (evolution).

Chinese Market

China already has the Honda e:NP1 compact crossover SUV. It rivals Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID 4, Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Toyota bZ4X.

e:NP1 offers two engine choices. The standard powertrain generates 180 horsepower (hp), 310 Newton-meters (Nm), has a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 53.6 kWh, and has a maximum range of 420 kilometers.

The advanced powertrain produces 201 horsepower and comparable torque and is equipped with a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 510-kilometer range.

Honda e: NP1 is one of the company’s most well-equipped passenger vehicles yet. The SUV has several modern features including:

10.25″ LCD instrument screen.

15.2″ central control screen.

Dedicated e:N operating system.

Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance interconnection.

Honda Sensing 360 advanced driving assistance system.

Remote-operated doors, windows, and air conditioning control.

DMC driver status perception system to recognize the driver’s state, detect changes in emotions, and actively send safety reminders to drivers.

Models with 420 km and 510 km ranges are priced at 175,000 RMB (Rs. 7.1 million) and 205,000 RMB (Rs. 8.3 million) respectively. Although that is huge money by Pakistan’s standards, e:NP1 is a great value in China.