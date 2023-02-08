OGRA Advises Strict Action Against Identified Petrol Hoarders

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised the Chief Secretary (Punjab) to take strict action against hoarders of petrol and diesel and shared the list of illegal storage identified through market intelligence to avoid deliberate shortages in the province.

OGRA has also disseminated its enforcement teams to check storage and ensure a smooth supply of petroleum products in the province.

ALSO READ Petrol Pumps in Punjab Run Out of Fuel Sooner Than Expected

Here’s the list of illegal petrol/diesel storage across Punjab:

S. # Illegal Fuel Storages in Punjab (Locations) 1 Near Total Pump, 18 Hazari 2 On the right side of PSO Oil Depot Chak Pirana, District Gujrat 3 Opposite Al-Ghani Petroleum (PSO) storage warehouse on main GT Road towards Islamabad 700 meters, Kharian 4 Oil storage in Chak Pirana 5 In Machikke 6 18-Hazari Near Canal Bridge 7 Near Shell Pump, Shafiq FS, Shorkot City 8 Sargana Petroleum Service, Addha Pir Abdur Rehman, Darbar Sultan Bahu 9 Rodu Sultan, Tehsil 18 Hazari, Jhang 10 near Zawaj Marriage Hall, Main GT Road, Chak Pirana, District Gujrat in from of Oil Depot 11 Opposite PSO Oil depot (two warehouses) at Machikke, District Sheikhupura 12 Illegal Storage, Qasba Gujrat, Mehmood Kot 13 Opposite Shell depot (3 warehouses) at Machikke, District sheikhupura 14 Illegal Storage near Oil Depot, Habibabad, District Kasur 15 Near Honda Factory, Pattoki 16 Illegal Storage near Oil Depot, Vehari 17 Illegal Storage near Machikke, District Sheikhupura 18 At Jassar Bypass backside of Admore (Puma) Petrol Pump, District Narowal 19 At Nonar on Narowal-Zafarwal Road, Inside street of PSO pump near Police Station, District Narowal

It is pertinent to mention here that a fuel shortage crisis has apparently hit the country amid insufficient imports and local availability of petrol and high-speed diesel.

Many petrol stations in Punjab’s major and minor cities, particularly Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad have so far seen the worst of it where many petrol pumps have little to no supply of petrol for several days.