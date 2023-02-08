Petrol Pumps in Punjab Run Out of Fuel Sooner Than Expected

A fuel shortage crisis has apparently hit the country ahead of schedule amid insufficient imports and local availability of petrol and high-speed diesel.

Many petrol stations in Punjab’s major and minor cities, particularly Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad have so far seen the worst of it where many petrol pumps have little to no supply of petrol for several days, likely due to a squeezed supply from the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

ALSO READ IMF Will Only Approve Loan if Pakistan Agrees to 50% Increase in Electricity Bills

According to Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association’s Secretary Khawaja Atif, roughly 70 of the total 450 pumps in Lahore are dry, while 70 percent of the pumps in Gujranwala have no petrol due to short supplies from OMCs. Atif told a national daily that pumps in Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, and smaller districts have been without petrol for several days.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has rebuffed rumours of fuel shortage and said there is enough petrol and diesel for the next 20 days. He warned that the licences of petrol station owners will be revoked if they’re caught rationing fuel supply.

ALSO READ Pakistan Refinery’s Expansion Project Stopped Due to Dollar Shortage

Pertinently, the Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) has requested an urgent meeting with the Petroleum Division to discuss the issue of the Share of the Oil Tankers Association in White Oil Pipeline.

The meeting will be held today (8 February) to discuss the said issue.