Peshawar Bans Hotel Bookings Without CNIC

Citizens who do not provide proper identification documents, such as a CNIC, are not allowed to stay at hotels or guesthouses in Peshawar, according to the district administration.

This restriction is a precautionary measure in response to the recent bombing at the Peshawar Police Lines that resulted in the death of 100 people.

In response to the high alert, the local government has strengthened security in busy areas, commercial centers, and parking lots. Checkpoints have been established and vehicles and motorcycles are being thoroughly examined.

As directed by the Deputy Commissioner, a 10-day ban on gatherings of five or more individuals has been imposed to keep citizens safe. This ban is a reaction to the deteriorating law and order situation following a suicide attack on a mosque last week, which resulted in the deaths of many police officers.

According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the attacker entered the mosque disguised as a police officer.