Supreme Court Asks for Record of 2005 Earthquake Relief Funds

The Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, heard the case of the 2005 earthquake victims who sought information about the funds and expenses allocated to them.

Justice Ahsan expressed his concern that the earthquake victims had been given false hope regarding the resettlement and development projects in New Balakot City.

The Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERA) was asked to provide information on the remaining funds for the earthquake victims and the organizations holding these funds.

The Director of ERA informed the court that 205 billion rupees had been spent on resettlement and development projects for the victims in Balakot and Mansehra.

The court inquired about whether there had been an audit of the aforementioned expenditure. The ERA was instructed to submit the auditor general’s report along with its own report.

The court noted that the earthquake struck Pakistan in 2005, and that the victims have been searching for rehabilitation for 18 years. They are worried about the numerous funds raised for the earthquake victims and want to know where these funds have been utilized.

The court summoned the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Secretary of Relief Work for the next hearing and adjourned the session for one week.