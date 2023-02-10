ECC Approves Increase in Price of Paracetamol

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved an increase in the maximum retail price (MRP) of paracetamol products.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday.

The ECC considered a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on maximum retail price (MRP) of paracetamol products and approved the recommendation of the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) for an increase in MRP of paracetamol products and fixed the price of paracetamol 500 mg plain tablet at Rs. 2.67 and paracetamol extra 500 mg tablet at Rs. 3.32.

The committee also considered another summary of the ministry and allowed the fixation of MRPs of 18 new drugs as recommended by DPC. The prices of these 18 new drugs are at the lowest as compared to the prices of the same drugs in neighboring countries, especially in India.

The ECC also considered another summary of the ministry and approved the recommendation of DPC for the reduction in MRPs of 20 drugs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had increased the price of paracetamol back in October 2022. At the time, the price of paracetamol 500 mg tablet was increased to Rs. 2.35, the price of paracetamol extra 500 mg tablet was increased to Rs. 2.75 and the price of the Syrup was increased to Rs. 117.6.