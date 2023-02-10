Energy Ministry Notifies Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan as Managing Director NTDC

The Ministry of Energy has notified the appointment of Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan as Managing Director of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

According to a notification issued by the power division, I am directed to refer to the Chairman Board of Directors NTDC’s letter No NTDCL/BOD/22-34 dated December 16, 2022, on appointment for the post of MD NTDC.

The Federal Cabinet vide case no 89/rule-19/2023 dated 8/2/2023 considered the summary submitted by the power division regarding the appointment for the post of MD NTDC and approved the appointment of Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan as MD NTDC.

The authority has been requested to take the necessary action as per provisions of the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules 2013 and Companies Act 2017.