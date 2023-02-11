Tamasha Brings Free Live Streaming of PSL 2023

Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, has become the licensed digital broadcaster for the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL-2023) to live stream all matches of the tournament for free for cricket fans in Pakistan.

Customers of all telcos and smartphone users will be able to watch HD live streaming of PSL-8 matches completely free by downloading the Tamasha app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store as well as on Tamasha’s website.

Not only can the cricket buffs catch live PSL matches action on Tamasha, but they also will have the opportunity to partake in Jazz Fan Pulse quiz and answer questions during the live stream to win exciting prizes.

Jazz’s Chief Digital Officer, Aamer Ejaz, said, “Tamasha has brought conventionally consumed TV content to the mobile handset and made it accessible to everyone. With this engagement, Tamasha brings cricket fans digitally closer to the game by embedding PSL-8 in their lifestyle through online streaming.”

Recently, millions enjoyed the T20 Cricket World Cup completely ad-free on Tamasha as well as FIFA World Cup Qatar 22. In addition to the PSL-8, Tamasha will also be streaming the complete home season of the Pakistan cricket team till May’ 23.

In addition to live sports streaming, Tamasha offers a variety of entertainment options including 70+ live TV channels, blockbuster Pakistani movies like London Nahi Jaunga and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani; a wide selection of Hollywood classics like The Dark Knight and Harry Potter, and Web TV shows like FRIENDS, Arrow, and The Vampire Diaries.