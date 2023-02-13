PM Shehbaz Orders Completion of Energy Projects on Priority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered all stakeholders to expedite the completion of solar and wind energy projects and effectively encourage electricity production through renewable energy sources.

During a meeting on renewable energy, the PM urged the production of electricity through solar and wind energy sources as the government’s top priority. He said renewable energy sources would generate low-cost, environmentally friendly electricity.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jehanzeb Khan, and Adviser Ahad Cheema.

Regarding projects currently being handled on priority, the premier informed that work on 10,000-megawatt solar power projects was progressing quickly. In the meantime, he urged relevant institutions to develop an immediate strategy for utilizing the available solar and wind resources.

The meeting attendees were informed about the country’s current wind and solar energy resources, the pace of work on ongoing projects, and the status of projects that have been delayed.

Other than the current 10,000-megawatt renewal energy projects, the meeting was informed that 6,000-megawatt solar and wind power projects were also being considered to produce environmentally friendly and low-cost energy.