Finance Ministry Notifies Special Dispensation for BPS-1-16 Employees

The Finance Division has notified special dispensation for the employees in BPS-1 to BPS-16.

According to documents, the Finance division on the direction of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded approval to the grant of special dispensation for the civil servants in the federal government for the employees in BPS-1 to BPS-16 and this will be effective from January 1, 2023.

ALSO READ SBP to Take Action in Case of Delayed Export Proceeds

The incumbents in BPS-01 to BPS-05 will be granted two higher pay scales as a one-time dispensation if they have not availed of the time scale under the Time Scale Policy, 2022.

The incumbents in BPS-01 to BPS-05 will be granted one higher pay scale as a one-time dispensation if they have availed of the time scale under Time Scale Policy-2022.

Additionally, the incumbents in BPS-06 to 15 will be granted the next higher pay scale as a one-time dispensation if they have not availed time Scale under Time Scale Policy-2022. However, their substantive pay scales will remain unchanged in all the above cases.

Incumbents in BPS 6 to 15 who have already availed the benefit of time scale as per Time Scale Policy-2022 will only be granted one additional increment of their current pay scale as a one-time dispensation.

Employees in BPS-16 will be granted one additional increment as a one-time dispensation.

The Post of Lower Division Clerk will be upgraded from BPS-09 to BPS-11 and the upper Division Clerk from BPS-11 to 13 along with the incumbent as Recruitment Rules will be amended.

ALSO READ IRC Conference Commits to Improve Girls’ Education in Pakistan

The above-mentioned special dispensation shall be subject to conditions such as the dispensation shall only be admissible to those Civil Servants of the Federal Government who are in BPS-01 to 16 (excluding Employees Paid out of Defense Estimates) and are in receipt of Disparity Reduction Allowances. This dispensation shall not be admissible to an employee whose current BPS is 17 or above by whatsoever means.

One chance of grant of higher Timescale, admissible under Time Scale Policy-2022, shall be considered as lapsed In respect of employees who avail benefit under this dispensation. This special dispensation shall not involve any upgradation of the posts except the pos. of UDC/WC.