PM Shehbaz Assures of Essential Item Availability in Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed that necessary commodities and food be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Despite widespread criticism for the unfettered price increase, the PM has urged provinces and government agencies to develop a strategy to secure subsidized food item deliveries throughout the holy month.

During a discussion, he emphasized the importance of using technology to manage the prices of necessary goods and food products in Ramadan bazaars.

The PM also advocated for larger Ramadan bazaars in major cities. He highlighted that supplying commodities to consumers is the responsibility of federal and provincial governments and hoarders will be punished.

The PM ordered the formation of special committees to strengthen commodity supply chains while preserving product pricing. The federal government is providing the provinces with the required amount of wheat, while some provinces are utilizing mobile phone apps to contact citizens for vital supplies at cheaper rates.