Production of Petroleum Products Down 11% in First 6 Months of FY23

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 11.15 percent during July-December of the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) as its indices went down to 88.55 from 99.66 during July-December 2021-22, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

High-speed diesel witnessed 11.86 percent negative growth as its output remained at 2.4 billion litres in July-December 2022-23 compared to 2.723 billion liters in July-December 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 9.09 negative growth in output and remained at 1.161 billion litres in July-December 2022-23 compared to 1.278 billion litres in July-December 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 18.05 percent and remained at 449.022 million litres in July-December 2022-23 compared to 380.380 million litres in July-December 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 33.64 percent negative growth in July-December 2022-23 and remained at 46.299 million litres compared to 69.768 million litres.