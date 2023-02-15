Petrol Too Expensive? Here Are Most Affordable Electric Bikes in Pakistan

With inflation at an all-time high, many Pakistanis are looking to switch from cars to bikes. Although, traditional motorcycles are also becoming an impractical option due to mounting fuel prices. Therefore many people have taken the leap of faith by switching to electric bikes (e-bikes).

In the past year, the number of electric bike makers has increased drastically, along with their popularity. Pakistan currently has 18,000 electric bikes on the road and their popularity is rising rapidly in urban areas.

Currently, these electric bikes are available for sale in Pakistan:

Jolta

Jolta has quickly become the most recognizable e-bike company in Pakistan. The company rose to prominence in 2021 with the debut of its first electric bike, the JE 70.

Since its debut, the company has sold over 10,000 electric bikes in Pakistan. However, there have been reports of some bikes catching fire or developing other problems.

Still, Jolta is the biggest e-bike company in Pakistan by sales. Its lineup is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) Top-Speed (km/h) Range (Kilometers) Charge Time Battery JEC Cycle 42,500 35 30 3 Hours Lithium-ion JE 70 179,000-199,000 60 80-90 2.5 Hours Lithium-ion JE 100 L 219,000 65 110 2.5 Hours Lithium-ion JE 125 L 249,000 75 110 2.5 Hours Lithium-ion JES 49D Scooter 145,000 55 70 Overnight EV Dry Gel JES 49L Scooter 185,000 55 80 2.5 Hours Lithium-ion

Pakzon

A Lahore-based electric bike manufacturer, Pakzon is a direct competitor to Jolta, with a similar lineup of electric bikes. Here are the products that it offers:

Models Price (Rs.) Top-Speed (km/h) Range (Kilometers) Charge Time Battery PE-Scooty-D 130,000 70 80 Overnight EV Dry Gel PE 70D 125,000 60 65 Overnight EV Dry Gel PE 70L 175,000 75 80 3 Hours Lithium-ion PE 100L 249,000 80 90 4 Hours Lithium-ion

MS Jaguar

MS Jaguar also began work on electric bikes in 2021 and has the same bike lineup as the previous entries. Its offerings are as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) Top-Speed (km/h) Range (Kilometers) Charge Time Battery MS E-Scooter 129,900 60 70 Overnight EV Dry Gel MS E 70 163,900 80 100 3 Hours LFP MS E 125 234,900 90 170 3 Hours LFP E-Heavy Bike 259,900 80 100 3.5 Hours LFP

Mega Bikes

The lineup of Mega Bikes is as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) Top-Speed (km/h) Range (Kilometers) Charge Time Battery Electric Bicycle 34,997 30 40 4 Hours EV Dry Gel Scooty 114,997 50 60 5 Hours EV Dry Gel Sports E-Bike 189,997 70 70 7 Hours EV Dry Gel

Vlektra

Vlektra also burst onto the two-wheeler scene less than 2 years ago with its lineup of sporty electric two-wheelers. It is also planning to begin production of those electric bikes in Pakistan soon. Vlektra’s current lineup includes the following bikes:

Models Price (Rs.) Top-Speed (km/h) Range (Kilometers) Charge Time Battery Bolt 449,000 75 100 4 Hours Lithium-ion Retro 299,000 65 90 3 Hours Lithium-ion Retro 1969 449,000 75 100 4 Hours Lithium-ion

Evee

Evee has also risen to prominence in the past few days with the launch of the C1 electric scooter. Its minimalistic, yet futuristic design, rider-friendly ergonomics, and relatively cheap price have won over many Pakistanis. Currently, evee’s lineup has only one scooter, the details of which are as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) Top-Speed (km/h) Range (Kilometers) Charge Time Battery C1 175,000 55 60 Overnight EV Dry Gel

In terms of daily use, e-bikes are an enticing prospect, but they will not have a good resale value due to the motor and battery aging.

Even though e-bike competition is picking up in Pakistan — which is good news for the buyers — the reliability and practicality of these bikes are yet to be determined. Some early adopters are already experiencing these bikes and will likely share their thoughts on the long-term ownership experience of these bikes.