RedMarker Systems – A Women-Led Pakistani EdTech Startup Transforming Education Through Technology and Meaningful Assessment

RedMarker Systems is transforming the development, conduct, and grading of assessments, with a focus on key student learning outcomes.

Utilizing the latest software technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) algorithms, the company’s proprietary software solutions provide a more precise and comprehensive view of student performance and progress.

Additionally, RedMarker Systems’ solutions provide the foundation for informed policymaking, using real-time data analysis as the driving force.

“Assessment shapes the way teachers are teaching, and students are learning. We are excited to be at LEAP with our innovative technology products to be part of the digitization & technological revolution in Saudi Arabia,” said Gull Zeba, Founder & CEO RedMarker Systems while exhibiting at LEAP 2023 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Assessment practices are being transformed by this technology, yielding more precise and thorough insights into student performance and progress. Consequently, teachers can tailor their teaching methods more effectively, and students have greater opportunities to realize their full potential.”

The RedMarker Systems assessment platform offers a wide range of benefits for students, teachers, and administrators. Students benefit from receiving valuable feedback on their performance, which facilitates their personal and professional development.

For teachers and administrators, the platform streamlines many of the administrative tasks traditionally associated with assessments, saving time and effort.

Additionally, the platform’s in-depth insights into student performance enable educators to enhance their teaching methods with real-time data and support students in areas where they need improvement.

RedMarker Systems is currently exhibiting at LEAP 2023, Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia.

The company’s cutting-edge solutions for item banking, computer-based assessments with AI/ML-based proctoring controls, and E-Marking have garnered substantial interest among local industry experts, and foreign investors.

These innovative solutions are transforming the education industry and providing more effective and efficient assessment practices. RedMarker Systems is also the only women-led EdTech company participating in the Pakistan Pavilion.